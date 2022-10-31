Pedestrian who survived hit-and-run in Milwaukee seeks justice, not revenge

MILWAUKEE — Sitting on the steps of Hephatha Lutheran Church, near the corner of 18th and Locust in Milwaukee, Marian Wasierski is hesitant to be back for the first time since she was dropped off for church on Sept. 4.

"When I look at the intersection, I'm afraid. I don't want to go over there," she said.

However, she was brave enough to walk TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins to the exact intersection where she was struck by a driver who she said then sped off.

"Without any warning, a car came around the corner and struck me," she said.

The driver is still on the run to this day.

Marian's pastor described the fact that Marian is up and walking around back at the scene as a "miracle."

"Three days in the hospital, no surgeries, no ICU, I did not go unconscious. So, one might say 'well, just move on.' But, then the thoughts come about how close I came to being really damaged or killed," Marian said.

Marian, who is in her 70s, knows things could have been a lot worse. Now, she wants the driver who hit her to take ownership of their actions.

"I'm not interested in revenge but I am interested in Justice. This is more than an inconvenience; lost wages, medical bills," said Marian.

Marybeth McGinnis with 'Milwaukee Walks' said drivers all across the city need to be more responsible.

"There's a lot of individual responsibility that I don't think is being taken. And, it's going to take all of us to demand that people actually understand that when they are getting into a car, they are actually wielding a heavy piece of machinery that can seriously harm and injure and kill people," said McGinnis.

Back at 18th and Locust, Marian is happy to be alive.

"My church has a new meaning to me. The scene of this incident is right next to my church from which I gather a lot of strength and comfort," said Marian.

Marian is thankful to God, the first responders and members of the community, including a retired nurse who happened to be standing there when she was hit, for helping to protect and save her.

"It's like a reset on my life. Reset meaning every day, every moment is just essential," she said.

Marian is sharing her message hoping to get drivers in Milwaukee to slow down and care more about the people around them.

"Whoever you are that struck me on September 4, come forward," she said.

If you know anything about the crash that happened near 18th and Locust back on Sept. 4, you should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip