Passing rules recap: This is when it is okay to pass another driver

MILWAUKEE — This week, we wanted to recap passing rules while driving. Passing is allowed when there are dashed lines out on the roadway. When there is a solid line, that means passing is not allowed.

When passing is allowed, drivers should first put on their indicator to let others know their intention on passing, then check their mirrors and blindspots, and look around to make sure they are in the clear. Once passing is safe, provide a safe distance to pass, and don't cross over again until the vehicle you passed is in your rearview mirror.

If you must cross the center line to pass, you must make sure the opposite lanes are free of approaching traffic. You're not allowed to pass if you cannot safely see the roadway because of a hill or a curve.

There are some situations when passing on the right is allowed. This includes when a vehicle is turning left and there is enough paved space on the right side of the roadway, or when you and another vehicle are traveling in the same direction and there are lanes for you to move over and pass on the right.

Just like when you're passing on the left, you constantly have to be aware of your surroundings and check to make sure you're in the clear.

The technique for passing on the right is the same as on the left, always check your mirrors, look around, check your blind spots, and use your turn signal to indicate your intention to pass.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip