Parent pushing for safer driving habits 'excited' about Wauwatosa's crosswalk update near daycare

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The crosswalk near Vliet Street and Martha Washington Drive has an updated feature. A solar-powered rapid flashing sign has been installed.

The city, in a statement, said the sign reflects "our commitment to creating a secure and accessible environment for everyone."

The sign is welcomed by parents like Nicholas Sideras who has a child that attends a daycare near the crosswalk. Sideras said he experienced a class call last week.

"I'm walking across the road and another car comes up behind the stopped car (and) peels out behind it," he said. "I think they must have thought the other driver stopped for no reason. So they peeled out. It was very loud from their tires, from the engine, and they veered out of the way to the side of the road to avoid hitting me while I'm just standing there in the crosswalk."

Sideras also said he has seen others in the neighborhood nearly run over. So, he decided he wanted to bring awareness to the dangers and ask drivers to slow down.

"I put in the 'MilWALKee Walks'signs that say yield to pedestrians, it's the law. One on each side, a couple up the road to kind of catch people's eyes and thought maybe this will do something," he said.

The very next day, he went back and found the city's public works department had installed the new signage.

"I was super excited. I thought this is great," said Sideras.

Dina Kaye has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years and also hopes the new signs will alert drivers to pedestrians.

"I hope it does help. I always fear walking across the street. I'm always extremely careful, I see a lot of people with kids and strollers so I hope it works. I hope it gets people to pay attention," Kaye said.

Kaye said, over the years, she has noticed driving in the neighborhood becoming more of a threat to safety.

"(Traffic) has definitely increased and become more reckless. A lot of people running red lights, not watching where they're going, not being observant of people crossing the street," said Kaye.

Kaye is asking all drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Sideras is doing the same, saying reckless driving isn't just about stolen cars, police chases, and crashes.

"I don't think these are people out trying to cause trouble or anything like that," said Sideras. "I think it's just random people who are off, driving home from work, they're going to a restaurant, they're just living their lives and they don't realize this is a daycare, people live here."

A new tool to alert drivers as neighbors plea for safer streets.

The City of Wauwatosa points out that while it's a coincidence that their crosswalk signs were installed the day after Sideras planted his, it's a welcomed coincidence.

In a statement, a spokesperson said "Addressing safety near crosswalks, particularly in school zones and near daycares, is a priority for the City of Wauwatosa."

