Oklahoma Ave. regulars have front row seat to reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The TV repair shop at 9th and Oklahoma has a wide-screen view of danger.

For six years, repair technician Robert Higgins has seen almost every episode.

"Quite a bit. Accidents, people gotten killed over there. Bus ran over a girl one day. I was here for all those events,” Higgins said.

Outside his door, up to 17,000 cars drive by every day.

Many of those drivers fly by at speeds well over the limit.

More often than is comfortable, Higgins said some of those drivers have crashed.

"Crashes in the middle of the street and then they take off. They don't even exchange anything and they don't chase each other. They just take off,” he said.

Which is why the City of Milwaukee wants to make some changes to this street.

It is considering input from people who live and work here to make Oklahoma Avenue a safer place to drive, walk and bike.

That means people like Greg Kroll have a voice in what the street in front of his house could look like in 2024.

Kroll has lived at 9th and Oklahoma all his life.

His front yard sits so close to four lanes of speeding traffic that sometimes it winds up on his lawn. And once, a car landed on his front porch.

"I was home at the time. It was 10:30 at night,” Kroll said. "I thought somebody set a bomb by my house. I thought a bomb went off. The cops told me they estimated he was going 90 miles an hour."

He did not know about the city's idea to fix Oklahoma until we told him.

Now he plans to walk down the street and let them know what's been on his mind for far too many years.

