New video reveals details in hit and run that killed father, injured woman and baby

MILWAUKEE — A man charged in a deadly hit and run from 2022 was issued a warning by Milwaukee Police the day before the fatal incident.

Javon Alexander, 24, is accused of crashing into a vehicle near 37th and Sheridan last year after running from police. The crash killed Teion Cooper, 40, and injured a woman and child. Dash camera video obtained by the I-Team shows the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spot Alexander’s vehicle driving in the bike lane on Sherman Blvd.

Deputies try to pull over Alexander but he takes off at high speeds, topping out at 92 mph. Alexander is seen weaving in and out of traffic and runs through several red light intersections. MCSO deputies follow Alexander onto side streets but end their chase after their vehicle clips a parked car.

WATCH: Javon Alexander pursuit with MCSO

Javon Alexander chase video

However, moments later, another vehicle drives up, honking its horn to alert the deputies the vehicle they were chasing crashed a few blocks down with people trapped inside another vehicle.

“They crashed?” the deputy asks.

“Two people, they flipped over and need help,” the bystander says.

The deputy takes off on foot to the scene before the driver of the vehicle who alerted him gives him a ride to the scene near 37th and Sheridan. It’s a chaotic scene; Cooper’s vehicle is on its side with him and his significant other partially pinned under the SUV. A child is heard crying in the background; bystanders broke into the car to get the child out. Two other vehicles are mangled; one is an SUV parked in front of a home and the other is Alexander’s white Infinity.

An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrives on the scene and recognizes the Infinity.

WATCH: Officer recognizes vehicle

Officer recognizes vehicle

“Is the dude gone from the Infinity?” he asks.

“I believe they fled, yeah,” the MCSO deputy said.

“My partner stopped them yesterday in that car,” the MPD officer responds.

Alexander was stopped less than a mile from the fatal crash scene the day before. Officers issued a warning for Alexander’s tinted windows. According to MPD records, Alexander has been stopped 19 times since 2017 and issued nine warnings and 26 tickets.

The tickets include violations for blowing stop signs and red lights, speeding, and driving in the bike lane. All of which, MCSO dash camera video shows he was doing the day of the crash.

Witnesses told MCSO they saw the driver of the white Infinity run from the scene after the crash. According to online records, Alexander was taken into custody just over two weeks later on June 9, 2022. Alexander has a jury trial for the hit-and-run scheduled for May 8, 2023.

