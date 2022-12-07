New report says Wisconsin traffic safety laws need improvement

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's traffic safety laws came under scrutiny after a new report rated it as one of 36 states that need improvements.

In 2021, traffic deaths reached 42,915 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"This was a 10.5% increase over the previous year. Early data from 2022 showed deaths persist at egregiously high levels," said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety which compiled the report.

The organization released its 2023 Roadmap to Safety report on Tuesday which featured pictures of people killed or hurt in traffic-related incidents.

"It's time for them to stop sharing their photos and retelling their stories and time for our nation's leaders to take action," Chase said.

Advocates focused on traffic laws in six areas including teen driving, occupant protection, child passenger safety, impaired driving, distracted driving, and automated enforcement to curb speed. They broke those down into 16 laws and say based on research these laws are critical to preventing deaths and injuries on the road.

The new report put Wisconsin in the yellow "caution" category. It noted Wisconsin is doing well with laws on distracted driving and seat belt enforcement, but failing with laws focused on child safety seats, teen driving, and automated enforcement.

Tuesday's report came as reckless driving threatens local communities.

"I think most of the residents in Milwaukee County would say that they are concerned with the safe driving here," said Donna Brown-Martin, director of Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

"We have 19 communities. It's important that we develop road safety laws that reflect those communities, but also work collaboratively to ensure that safety is our number one."

Brown-Martin says thanks to a new grant they are in the middle of planning neighborhood meetings to get to the heart of traffic safety concerns and work up strategic solutions that fit community needs.

What is tough is that any change will not happen overnight. The community meetings are expected to start in 2023.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip