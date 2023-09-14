New Berlin residents share road safety concerns for kids with city Safety Commission

NEW BERLIN, WIS. — New Berlin's Safety Commission meets once a month to talk about ways to make streets and the people on them safer.

Wednesday night's meeting featured concerned residents like Ben Holter, who's hoping to make those safety changes for his little ones.

The intersection at Forest Point and Beloit is a busy one. It has no crosswalk on the road as well as no push button for pedestrians - something Holter says is a major concern for him and his kids.

“Getting from one side of the street to the other is pretty interesting to us people who live around there, so having a crosswalk to safely cross that road would be really nice,” said Holter.

He brought those concerns to the Safety Commission which will now bring the suggestion to Waukesha County for approval.

Less than a five-minute drive away from that busy intersection, residents on Quimby Street are asking the commission for help reducing speeds for the kids on their block.

“Oh yeah, there’s definitely a lot more traffic, and people going a lot faster,” said Michael Kent. “It’s scary because we have so many little kids in the neighborhood.”

Kent says nearby road construction has pushed traffic into their street which has a bus stop for kids.

His neighbors brought the same issue to the commission who filed a motion to add more signs to the neighborhood.

Kent says signs are a good first step and a good start to making sure New Berlin's littlest residents stay safe on their streets.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip