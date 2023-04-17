Milwaukee's Interim Public Plaza program's pre-application deadline is Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The idea to turn underutilized streets into interim public plazas is moving forward and the pre-application deadline ends on Tuesday, April 18.

For walkers like Dina Drankus, the idea of a pedestrian-friendly plaza is very attractive.

"In some areas, people are driving way above the speed limit and I have to be extra careful," said Drankus. "I think it would be great to be able to walk without having to worry about cars and have areas that people can just hand out, even in the street area. That would be awesome!"

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins sat down with Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in his district. He said some streets in his area will be transformed into an interim plaza very soon.

"I would heavily encourage anyone, any neighborhood groups, any individuals, even bids, to look at how it could benefit them and what areas they want to see them implemented in and get those rolling out as quick as possible," said Brostoff.

Creating a pedestrian-friendly city is exactly what he strives for and his reasoning is personal.

"My wife was here going east right on this corner, and there was an elderly couple going west and there was an SUV that split in between us and by centimeters missed my stroller," said Brostoff.

On Tuesday, April 18, the pre-application window closes for groups or individuals to apply to bring a plaza like this one to a street near them.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is looking to award three grants worth up to $30,000 each to help applicants start on building their plaza.

"It can mean additional planters, beautification, all sorts of ways to make it a better experience for people enjoying that area," said Brostoff.

Brostoff said the program can also help combat reckless driving.

"It also has the added benefit of reducing reckless driving and combating that issue which is plaguing our city constantly," said Brostoff.

David Smulyan, the Executive Director of the East Side Business Improvement District (BID), is one of only two applicants that the city has said has applied for the plazas so far.

"The idea is to really activate (the space). We'll make it look nice, you know, put in some picnic tables, some lighting, some plants. Whether it's Milwaukee film wants to have an indoor/outdoor night, or a yoga place wants to have an outdoor class, I think it will just generate more interest and it will just bring more people to the area," he said.

He does say that some people have expressed concerns about the logistics of the program.

For some people that have businesses on this street there's been a little concern of logistics, understandable so, are my delivery trucks going to get in? Is there enough parking," Smulyan said.

However, he said that he and his teams are working to alleviate the concerns and that most people are very excited about the changes to come.

Learn more about the application process for the Interm Public Plaza Program by visiting the city's website.

