Milwaukee woman one of several people with close calls with drivers near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman spoke out after being brushed by a car while trying to cross a busy street downtown Milwaukee near Fiserv Forum. This is not the first time pedestrians have been hit in the area north of the arena.

Two weeks ago, Wendy Patterson and her friend say they were almost hit while walking back to their car near McKinley Ave. and Martin Luther King Junior Drive after an Admirals game.

TMJ4 Wendy Patterson shows where she stopped in the cross walk on McKinley and Martin Luther King Junior Dr. just as a car ran a red light and almost hit her.

“As we were going halfway through the intersection, a car decided to floor it through the red light, almost striking my friend and I. If I had not been sober, awake, and alert, I would not be standing here, to be honest,” said Patterson. “They did brush my coat when they drove by.”

TMJ4 Green light and walk sign

In the past, TMJ4 News has reported on people getting hit in the same area between 6th Street and MLK Dr. and McKinley and Juneau.

Photos provided by the family The family of 23-year-old Xavier Casanova identified him as the man who was hit and killed near Fiserv Forum in 2022.

In August of 2022, Xavier Casanova Davis, 23, was killed crossing the street near 6th and Juneau. In 2019, the Eager family was hit trying to go to the Fiserv Forum. Danielle Eager and her two children were hit and were seriously hurt, but survived.

In the area north of Fiserv Forum between 6th and Martin Luther King Dr to the west and the east and McKinley and Juneau to the north and the south, there have been eight crashes involving pedestrians since 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Those crashes include the death of Davis and the serious injuries suffered by the Eager family.

In the area south of Fiserv Forum, between 6th and Martin Luther King Dr and Highland and State Street, there were six crashes involving pedestrians, one serious.

Even further to the south between 6th and Martin Luther King Dr and Kilbourn and Wells, there have been five crashes involving pedestrians.

There were also five crashes in that same area between Kilbourn and Wells.

TMJ4 Wendy Patterson

Wendy feels something needs to change either with the street design or enforcement.

"They really need to do something down here with the traffic and that is the first line of defense. That really needs to happen,” said Wendy.

Wendy never reported her incident to the police because she says she didn't see the vehicle and she wasn't hurt.

Milwaukee Police said in a statement, “They provide extra duty officers and traffic control for events at the Fiserv Forum to include motorcycle officers for traffic control to provide safe egress of pedestrians from the arena.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip