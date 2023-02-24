Milwaukee woman designs T-shirts to encourage safe driving

MILWAUKEE — So often, we hear community leaders say everybody must do their part to end reckless driving. A Milwaukee woman is doing just that by designing T-shirts to start a conversation.

Traci Blom is the person behind the "Drive Nice" t-shirts.

"My boyfriend and I have running jokes about things that would make good band games or good t-shirts and once I was on the road and saw something illegal, something crazy and I would mutter sarcastically to myself and I thought, well that would make a good t-shirt," she said.

Traci is not a professional artist or designer.

"This is something I do to vent," she said.

Of course, the idea came from what Traci said she sees when she is out and about.

"A lot of passing on shoulders, a lot of passing into oncoming traffics on residential streets, going 55 down residential streets that are 30 MPH, going right through stop signs, I'm seeing a lot of that basically every time I'm in my car," she said.

As her frustration grew, so did her idea to do something about it.

"I want to do my part and elevate a conversation from person to person. TMJ4 is shining a big light on it. But, on a smaller level I think it would be great if people would just talk to each other," Traci said.

Using online software, she is now selling these shirts, hoping to encourage others in the community to stand united in the fact that reckless driving on Milwaukee's streets is unacceptable.

"I've worn my t-shirts out and people point at me and say 'oh I like your t-shirt' and they talk to me a little about it. And, I would like to see that a little more. Just maybe you're engaging with a stranger that you normally wouldn't engage with and talking about something that's of great concern to people," she said.

To see all of the Drive Nice T-Shirt designs, visit teepublic.com.

