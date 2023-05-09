Milwaukee targets one of the worst intersections in the city for bump-outs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works targets one of the worst intersections in the city for bump outs. The project is one that a grassroots group has been pushing for, for six years.

Steve O’Connell is excited to see the orange construction barrels and the poured concrete along West Capitol Drive near 51st Boulevard.

“It’s awesome,” said O’Connell.

TMJ4 Steve O'Connell

He was the former chair of the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Task Force and lives in the neighborhood. He has been working to get curb extension or bumps out on Capitol Drive.

“Finally after six years of us working, lobbying, picketing, all the things we have been done up and down these streets, we have the bump outs,” said O’Connell.

TMJ4 Bump out being installed near 48th and Capitol Drive.

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works has been targeting areas of the city with its Reckless Driving Mitigation plan that includes adding different additions to the street like bump-outs.

“The project limits for Capitol Drive specifically is 67th Street to 47th Street,” said Brian DeNeve, spokesperson for DPW.

TMJ4 Brian DeNeve, spokesperson for Milwaukee's Department of Public Works, points out the city's reckless driving mitigation plan.

The goal of the bump out is to stop people in that area from using the parking lanes to pass.

“It actually narrows the driving lane such that the so-called “Milwaukee slide” or dangerous passing on the right is much more difficult to do for a driver. It also shortens the distance for a pedestrian to cross the street.”

On top of that, the city hopes this helps make Capitol and 51st a safer intersection. Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Red Light Running study found Capitol and 51st made up one of the top three most dangerous intersections in the city. O’Connell feels like this is the start of a positive change for the safety of all the residents in the area.

TMJ4 Bump out being installed on Capitol Drive in order to cut down on drivers passing on the right.

“You are beginning to look at these prime spots in the city that really need attention. The more you draw attention the more the state and the city pay attention to it. Because it is coming from the community. It is coming from folks who drive this street,” said O’Connell.

DPW anticipates the whole project will take a couple of weeks to complete. O’Connell says he isn’t done asking for changes on Capitol Drive. He is also advocating for changes to how the traffic lights are timed in the area to further slow down drivers.

