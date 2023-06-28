Milwaukee Public works says traffic calming measures show signs of success

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's city engineer told the Public Works Committee on Wednesday that traffic calming measures are showing signs of success.

City Engineer Kevin Muhs presented data to the committee showing speed reductions following the installation of plastic posts designed to narrow roads. The posts referenced in the study were installed last year along 27th Street between Highland and Wisconsin Avenue.

"The average speed in the corridor might only change by a mile an hour or something like that. But the number of people going 10 miles an hour over the speed limit goes way down," said Muhs.

He said those speeders fell by 40 percent or more.

Muhs explained the city recorded speeds over 24 to 48 hour periods, typically from Tuesday to Thursday, before the posts were installed. And a year later, he said, they recorded speeds again.

"It's also decreasing pedestrian exposure to the cars. We're shortening the crossing distance across an intersection," said Muhs.

The city has also installed more bump-outs, speed humps and islands, all designed to slow drivers and curb reckless driving.

Muhs said they'll be gathering data and presenting results on bump-outs in the coming months.

TMJ4 spoke with several residents Wednesday who live near bump-outs along Capitol. For now, they said, they're causing more harm than good.

"Accidents. Right across the street over here. We saw four accidents within a month," said Mary, who asked we not share her last name. "Some people don't realize they're there. And they speed and they try to switch lanes. I'm afraid one of them may actually hit it and run into our house."

Mary said she'd like them removed. And instead, she said, the city should place more police officers along major roads to stop speeding drivers.

After Wednesday's meeting, Public Works Committee Chair Bob Bauman said he supports the measures and the new data is a sign of progress.

When asked about the accidents some of the bump-outs are causing, he said, "We have a long way to go to train people. That it's in their own interest to drive safe."

