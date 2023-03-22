Milwaukee prepares for lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, attorney gives more details

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is preparing to file a lawsuit against car makers Kia and Hyundai, after a rise in thefts in Milwaukee has caused lots of public safety issues.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Milwaukee's city attorney was frank that this lawsuit has been a long time coming.

Standing outside the federal courthouse, Attorney Tearman Spencer says Milwaukee is the epicenter of the car thefts targeting Kia and Hyundais across the country.

MORE COVERAGE: AG Kaul, Milwaukee leaders demand action from Kia/Hyundai to address thefts: 'They've been that easy to steal'

Since the Common Council approved a resolution on Tuesday, Spencer's office will retain outside counsel more experienced and with the capacity to lead what's expected to be a pricey lawsuit to recover damages that the city has incurred due to these thefts.

Spencer was asked about the drivers who had their cars stolen.

Spencer said during the news conference, "This is an endeavor for municipal loss of the city. We all live here in the city I hope, and we do our business here. The damages that have occurred from a municipal perspective is what we are seeking retribution for. The consumer actions are a whole totally different matter."

Spencer did not have a dollar amount that the city is seeking, but said that number is constantly being calculated.

The city's push to sue Kia and Hyundai comes on the heels of Wisconsin's Attorney General announcing a coalition of AGs pushing the manufacturers to do more to deter the thefts.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip