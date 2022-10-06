MPD: Driver racing and speeding crashes on Appleton Ave., 20-year-old passenger dies

MILWAUKEE — A man driving recklessly and racing, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), crashed into a tree and his 20-year-old passenger died. The driver is now in custody awaiting charges.

The crash happened Wednesday near Appleton and Villard Avenues around 9 p.m.

"I was headed upstairs and I heard a big boom,” said Lisa who lives across the street from the crash. She did not want to give her last name.

TMJ4 Kejaun Carter (right) speaks with reporter Rebecca Klopf while standing on his porch overlooking Appleton Avenue. He says people regularly drive recklessly down his street.

“I heard, thud, thud, thud. I look up, I hear something scraping against the ground. The whole motor was out, it was on fire,” said Kejaun Carter, who also lives across the street from where the crash happened. He was outside in his car.

Milwaukee police say two vehicles were speeding on Appleton Avenue. MPD says one of the racing vehicles hit a vehicle that was not involved and then crashed into a tree. The other racing vehicle drove away.

TMJ4 A tree a vehicle hit that was racing another car according to Milwaukee Police on Appleton Avenue.

The people who live across the street from the crash ran out to try to help. Trinity Shelton watched her mom tend to one of the drivers.

"She picked him up and helped him and cleaned him up,” said Shelton. "She had blood all over her, it was crazy."

Kejaun Carter helped the other driver and a passenger. He found out on Thursday the 20-year-old passenger didn't make it.

TMJ4 Kejaun Carter helped a driver and a passenger after the crash. He was saddened to learn the passenger, a 20-year-old man did not survive.



"It's sickening. We were trying to help him. I was like, 'Guy you are not going to die on my watch.' But God had other plans for him,” said Carter.

Milwaukee police know people are driving recklessly on Appleton Avenue. It is one of the Traffic Safety Unit's targeted areas.

“When you get those three lane thoroughfares it seems to be drivers drive a little bit more quickly,” said Milwaukee Police Captain Jeffrey Sunn.

TMJ4 The tree on Appleton Avenue just north of Hampton that hit by a driver who was speeding and racing another vehicle according to Milwaukee.

Lisa, who did not want to go on camera, says she spoke to the man driving the car that was not racing.

"When I got to the first time guy, he had said they were racing and he was trying to get out of the way,’” said Lisa.

Her message and her neighbors' message is simple:

"Slow down,” said Lisa.

"They drive reckless over here, like too fast. Slow down,” said Carter.

The driver who was racing is now in custody and is expected to face changes in the coming days.

