Milwaukee man accused of killing his friend in a reckless driving crash is back in jail

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of killing his friend in a reckless driving crash is back in custody. He was released after his bond was paid. But on Wednesday, that bond money was taken back.

Jaiquann McMurtry was put into handcuffs in the courtroom and taken back to jail Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old had been free on a $50,000 cash bail that someone else paid for him. The court announced Wednesday that the man, Marvel Coleman, wanted the money back.

"He would like to withdraw that payment and have the bail returned to him,” said Judge Ellen Brostrom, Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

McMurtry is accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour while his friend, Danari Peer, was in his car. He crashed into a tree killing Peer, back in October. McMurty was arrested for reckless homicide, possession of cocaine, and multiple bail-jumping charges.

McMurtry's defense attorney Scott Wales told the judge the victim's family pressured Coleman into taking back his bail money.

"It appears the family is doing an end around and saying in so many words, we think these bail laws stink. And if we can put pressure on Mr. Coleman to withdraw the bail then Mr. McMurtry can go (to) jail right away where he belongs. And I find that unconscionable. I have been doing this work for 35 years and never in my lifetime have I seen this type of response,” said Wales.

The family tells TMJ4 they never contacted Coleman. They say what they did do is make posts on Facebook about bail being posted for McMurtry.

"The victims also have rights. I'm not here to sort through what they did, if it is appropriate or not appropriate. I am certainly not capable of changing our bail system from a legislative standpoint,” said Judge Brostrom. "Mr. Coleman has the right to post and he has the right to ask that the bail he posted be returned."

The family couldn't go on camera but TMJ4 spoke to them in December and brought you their story earlier this week. They told TMJ4 their son's death has caused unimaginable pain.

"We just miss him so much,” said Jackie Peer, Danari Peer’s father.

“He was really the best. Gave the best hugs and the best kisses ever,” said Nicole Byrd, Danari Peer’s mother.

McMurtry is now in jail awaiting his trial, which is set to begin in May.

