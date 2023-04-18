Watch Now
Milwaukee hopes to slow down drivers with reckless driving mitigation measures

Nearly 40 road construction projects planned across Milwaukee are labeled as reckless driving mitigation measures.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE — As spring construction season speeds up, the City of Milwaukee is working to slow down drivers. Nearly 40 projects planned across Milwaukee are labeled as reckless driving mitigation measures.

Many of those projects are moving quickly. Some take just one or two weeks to complete and they're already forcing drivers to change bad habits.

You'll find one example along Congress Street — freshly poured pinned-on traffic islands. The design prevents drivers from passing on the right and slows down traffic. Areas prone to reckless driving, along 51st to 68th from Congress up to Capitol Drive, you'll see crews installing these traffic islands, and also things like traffic circles and speed bumps.

The city plans to do data collection on the back end to see if the additions are working the way they are intended to work.

"We're hoping to take our knowledge and everything we learned from these projects and we're either going to continue and do a lot more — or see if there are areas where we can improve," said Tony Kotecki, the chief construction engineer for Milwaukee.

Click here to see the full list of traffic-calming projects planned for this year.

