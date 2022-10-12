Milwaukee drivers can face $100 ticket for driving on bike lanes

MILWAUKEE — Every week here at TMJ4, we are highlighting Traffic Safety tips so drivers can better understand the rules of the roadway.

This week we are taking a look at bike lanes. Drivers are not allowed to drive on a bike line in almost all cases except in a few instances.

Drivers can drive on bike lanes when they are entering a driveway, right before turning at an intersection, or when a driver is leaving or entering a parking space located adjacent to the bike lane. In all instances, the person driving the vehicle must yield and give the right of way to not just the cyclist but also to electric scooters and personal assistive mobility devices that are within the bike lane.

Illegally driving on a bike lane will cost you a fine of $98 and two points added to your license.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 60% of adult bicycle crashes are the result of motorists, not bicyclists.

Here is a look at the state statute:

346.94 miscellaneous prohibited or restricted acts.



(12) DRIVING ON BICYCLE LANE OR BICYCLE WAY. No operator of a motor vehicle may drive upon a bicycle lane or bicycle way except to enter a driveway, to merge into a bicycle lane before turning at an intersection, or to enter or leave a parking space located adjacent to the bicycle lane or bicycle way. Persons operating a motor vehicle upon a bicycle lane or bicycle way shall yield the right-of-way to all bicycles, electric scooters, and electric personal assistive mobility devices within the bicycle lane or bicycle way.



The current fine for this violation is $98.80 and 2 points. Bicycle lanes are designated for the safety of the riders and is for the sole use of bicycles. Bicycle lanes are sometimes to the right of parking lanes or is some cases are centered between the parking lane and the thru lane of traffic.

