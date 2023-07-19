Milwaukee County hosts first Safe Streets Roadshow for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gagliano and Steven Hunter both say that reckless driving has changed the way they commute in Milwaukee County.

“I’ve changed my whole driving habit now, I defensively drive now,” said Gagliano. “I’ve taught my kids how to do that.”

Hunter agrees, “I’m a biker and I’ve been a commuter for the past 15 years. A lot of people think that they’re conscientious drivers, and they’re just not.”

The two men met each other at Tuesday’s first Milwaukee Safe Streets Roadshow where they shared ideas on how to change Milwaukee’s driving habits for the better.

“My idea in general was to provide some sort of signage that shows the repercussions for the reckless driving behavior and then what could potentially happen with making those decisions,” explained Gagliano. “Showing people the aftermath images of the crash itself.”

Hunter emphasizes the need for more signs for drivers on the road: “A lot of times people aren’t thinking ‘I could be hitting my cousin or my auntie who could be traveling.’”

Sharing those new ideas is the goal of Milwaukee County’s roadshow meetings which are geared toward hearing the public’s input on what needs to change and ways to make it happen.

Ben and Steven told TMJ4 that open discussion is the first step to stopping an issue as big as reckless driving in the county.

Gagliano said, “I think this community engagement is a huge part of it, it really is.”

“Bringing people’s awareness right directly to that is super important, cause then you’re thinking community,” said Hunter.

A community with the same goal to feel safe driving in their neighborhood.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip