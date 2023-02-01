Milwaukee Common Council committee OKs using $500K to lower residential speed bump cost

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee approved a resolution Wednesday to take half a million dollars away from a plan to lower residential speed limits across the city.

Instead — that $500,000 will be used to lower the cost for residents to have speed humps installed on their blocks.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) was initially allocated $1.2 million in ARPA funds to lower residential speed limits from 25 to 20 miles per hour city-wide.

DPW says it can still make that happen with $700,000. However — the Common Council has yet to approve a policy that would allow speed limits to be reduced in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

