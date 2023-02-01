Watch Now
NewsProject: Drive Safer

Actions

Milwaukee Common Council committee OKs using $500K to lower residential speed bump cost

Milwaukee Common Council committee OKs using $500K to lower residential speed bump cost
speed hump bump
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:39:36-05

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee approved a resolution Wednesday to take half a million dollars away from a plan to lower residential speed limits across the city.

Instead — that $500,000 will be used to lower the cost for residents to have speed humps installed on their blocks.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) was initially allocated $1.2 million in ARPA funds to lower residential speed limits from 25 to 20 miles per hour city-wide.

DPW says it can still make that happen with $700,000. However — the Common Council has yet to approve a policy that would allow speed limits to be reduced in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safe driving resources:

Wisconsin Motorist's Handbook What is Vision Zero? Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month Resources for older drivers Become an organ and tissue donor
Project DriveSafer 1280x720.png

News

Send us your ideas and comments for Project: Drive Safer