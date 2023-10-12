Miles to go: Looking back on a year of Project Drive Safer

MILWAUKEE — After a year of daily reporting, Project: Drive Safer is wrapping up its mission to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee.

The project, which tackled the issue from three angles, aimed to make the city's streets safer and raise awareness of the problem.

Engineering: The initiative saw millions of dollars allocated to improve Milwaukee's streets. This included measures like traffic-calming bump-outs and the introduction of protected lanes to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Enforcement: Legislators passed bills to provide law enforcement with more tools to address reckless driving. However, challenges arose in implementing these measures effectively, including issues with towing revoked drivers' vehicles.

Education: Driver education received renewed attention after a long absence from public schools, thanks to state funding. The "Adopt a Driver" campaign also played a crucial role in raising funds to support students' driver's education.

The project was successful in increasing public awareness about reckless driving. However, concerns lingered about the need for deeper behavioral and attitudinal changes related to driving habits.

We also saw a decrease in traffic-related fatalities in Milwaukee, with the city on track for fewer deaths compared to the previous year.

As Project: Drive Safer concludes its daily efforts, the mission to address reckless driving will continue.

Changing hearts and minds remains a fundamental challenge in the quest to make Milwaukee's streets safer.

