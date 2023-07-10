MCDOT leaders gather early feedback from Milwaukee County Safe Streets Roadshow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Safe Streets Roadshow has now traveled through 5 of the county's 19 municipalities and now some leaders within the county's Department of Transportation (MCDOT) are compiling some early feedback and looking for takeaways.

County Transportation Program Planning Manager Jeff Sponcia says over 200 pieces of digital, written and on-site feedback was collected from people who attended the events during the month of June.

"We've got 8 more this month and then another 8 in August," said Sponcia, who said he is hoping the remaining events draw an even larger response.

The roadshow travels to every community in Milwaukee County with one question in mind.

"How do you feel in the streets, all over our county. Not just in the city of Milwaukee but every community," asked Sponcia.

It's part of a $1.2 million grant the county received to spend the next several years creating an action plan to combat reckless driving.

"The more feedback, the more well-rounded and equitable this plan will be," Sponcia said.

Early data from the communities of Brown Deer, Greenfield, Cudahy, Greendale and Shorewood give insight into the travel habits of the people who attended and into locations where drivers are most concerned for their safety.

The feedback will eventually be presented to county board members who can decide where to make fixes.

"The fixes, I mean, they're going to range from short-term, temporary solutions: barrels and cones and signage -- to the more long-term improvements," he said.

According to the feedback provided to TMJ4 News, in every community so far, people said they are limiting their driving due to recklessness on the roads. Most communities also want to see an increase in enforcement. The feedback also showed that many who attend the roadshow meetings are in favor of traffic calming measures like roundabouts and speed humps.

The feedback also helped the county identify the most dangerous corridors, along 60th Street, 76th Street, Layton Avenue and Lake Drive.

One drawback has been attendance. The most attended roadshow was just 15 people, including staff, in Shorewood. MCDOT officials want to see more people attend the meetings.

"It's essential," said Sponcia. "I mean, honestly we need more people there."

UPCOMING MILWAUKEE COUNTY SAFE STREETS ROADSHOWS:

Municipality Date and Time

Venue

Franklin

July 12th, 3PM

Franklin Public Library (Fadrow Room)

Glendale

July 12th, 6PM

Glendale City Hall

Bayside

July 13th, 2PM

Bayside Village Hall (Board Room)

Wauwatosa

July 13th, 6PM

Wauwatosa City Hall

Milwaukee

July 18th, 6PM

Milwaukee Public Library - Good Hope Branch

Hales Corners

July 19th, 6PM

Open Flame Restaurant

West Allis

July 22nd, 10AM

West Allis Public Library (Constitution Room)

Milwaukee

July 22nd, 1PM

Milwaukee Public Library - Center Street Branch



Find a complete list of the upcoming event dates on the county's website HERE.

