Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day

MILWAUKEE — There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.

According to police, the 19-year-old from Illinois sped through a red light at the intersection and was struck by a northbound Nissan. That driver has minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows the Nissan colliding with the Suburban, sending it into utility poles. It knocked out power to stoplights at the intersection for the rest of the morning and early afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said it had not yet been able to contact the family of the man killed. The office is still waiting to release his identity.

Area business owners said that just as they were preparing to open for the day, there was another morning crash at the intersection. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

And in the early afternoon, we saw a third crash. The two drivers exchanged insurance information and said they were not injured.

“I feel like every day you hear the ambulance. The cops, like 24/7, non-stop," said Marisol Martinez, who runs the food truck Los 3 Carnales with her family at 13th and Oklahoma.

Martinez said they're getting by with their popular steak tacos, but running a business parked along Oklahoma comes with a trade-off.

"To be honest, it’s a little bit risky," she said. "Because nobody knows what could happen.”

We stopped and spoke with Joshua Anthony at a bus stop. He lives nearby and always takes the bus to work from 13th and Oklahoma.

“I have seen a lot of near misses, incidents where they get really close to each other, honk their horns, it can be pretty rough around here," said Anthony.

According to UW-Madison's Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, more than a dozen people — both pedestrians and in cars — have been injured this year between 6th and 27th along Oklahoma Ave.

