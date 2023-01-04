Major Crash Assistance Team activated in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. — A new law enforcement team has been created in Kenosha County to assist with major car crashes in the area and it's now active.

The Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) has been in the works for a while and has finally been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

The new team consists of law enforcement from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the Kenosha Police Department, and the Twin Lakes Police Department. It will respond to major crashes involving death or crashes that could lead to death.

Law enforcement will work with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office as well.

According to the sheriff's office, all members of the team have received advanced training in crash analysis and reconstruction, along with evidence collection and documentation.

"This multijurisdictional relationship between Kenosha County Law Enforcement is a tremendous asset to our department and we look forward to working with our law enforcement partners to serve the Citizens of Kenosha County," the sheriff's office said in its news release.

