Locals share their stories of reckless driving and safety tips for others

MILWAUKEE — Six months ago, TMJ4 launched Project: Drive Safer – our year-long commitment to address reckless driving and finding potential solutions. Every Wednesday we've brought you a traffic safety tip of the week, but this week we wanted to talk to locals about what they have seen and experienced out on the roads and hear their safety tips for others.

We spoke to three Milwaukee residents who shared their experiences and concerns regarding reckless driving in their neighborhood.

Curtis W. Harvin Sr., who has lived in his neighborhood since 1999, said reckless driving has dramatically increased in his area and recently, he has felt the impacts.

"A stolen vehicle, they ran into my garage and hit a pole there then veered off and ran into the parking lot," said Harvin.

Wallace Wheeler takes the bus to work every day and often sees drivers turning right in front of the bus, which is illegal and can create a scary scenario for pedestrians.

"Very dangerous they never know if someone's gonna cross the street and they're gonna turn in front of the bus," said Wheeler.

Debra Olson, who was hit by a driver at an intersection, said for a while she was afraid to walk out on the streets after the incident. She now keeps her eyes open all the time, constantly aware of her surroundings.

"I was actually hit by a car on 23rd and Layton. They broke my leg, my left arm and my wrist. So I keep my eyes open all the time I'm constantly looking around," said Olson.

All of these individuals have different stories, but they all share the devastating impacts reckless driving can have. They want to see our streets safer and have this message for drivers:

"Always check your mirrors and don't assume someone isn't passing," said Harvin.

"Slow down if you care and value someone's life," said Wheeler.

"Stop running red lights," said Olson.

They hope Milwaukee residents will take these tips to heart and make a conscious effort to prioritize safety while on the road.

