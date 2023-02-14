Kia, Hyundai offer software fix to prevent vehicle thefts

MILWAUKEE — Hyundai and Kia are now offering a free software upgrade they say will curb a rash of vehicle thefts across the country.

"We wanted to make sure when we came back with a solution, it would really resolve this issue for many KIA owners," said James Bell with Kia America. "It takes time to do this, and to do it right."

The software being released updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Kia said the update is already available and the company is reaching out to owners. Bell said they can also call a dealership to have the update made, which takes about 30 minutes.

And anyone who completes the process, Bell said, will receive a sticker (noting the security update) for their window to deter would-be thieves.

"They're stealing the cars as part of a social media experience. And we think that seeing the combination of the sticker on the car, and in many cases also having the steering wheel lock as well — those are going to be two very big visual deterrents," said Bell.

Bell said it applies to Kias made between 2011 and 2021 with a traditional steel key ignition.

Hyundai said updates began Tuesday with a million model year 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles. The software upgrade is scheduled to be available for the remaining eligible vehicles by June.

In Milwaukee, nearly 30 cars are stolen a day on average, with two-thirds being Hyundais and Kias.

Last summer, Jeanette Shield's canary yellow Kia Soul was stolen. After recovery and repairs, she had it back home for just four days before someone stole it again.

"The first time you get mad. It was a fluke or whatever. The second time, I was devastated," said Shields.

She said both thefts were posted on TikTok. The second time, she said, her car was totaled when someone drove it into a light pole.

Shields is still without a car.

"It's just been a terrible nightmare. I just hope other people don't have to go through what I have," said Shields.

