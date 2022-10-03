Introducing Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's commitment to reducing reckless driving

For the next year, TMJ4 is partnering with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee and members of the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE to address the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee. Our goal is to get safer drivers out on the roads.

As part of this partnership, we’re working with several different community entities, including: Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Works, the Mayor’s office, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Safe & Sound, Inc., MPS Drive, Running Rebels, Northcott Neighborhood House, the WCS Center for Driver’s License Recovery and Community Insurance Information.

In working with these different community groups, we want to educate drivers about the rules of the road, report on the enforcement happening by both police and the courts, and dive into the engineering of our roads to see what could be done to make streets safer, all through the lens of equity and diversity.

As we embark on this year-long journey, we need your help. Have you been impacted by reckless driving? Do you know someone who has? Maybe you have potential solutions to share. Send us a message at projectdrivesafer@tmj4.com so together, we can all be part of the solution.

