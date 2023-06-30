Watch Now
Ideas for change: We asked for your reckless driving solutions

Andrea Albers spoke with people in Milwaukee's Third Ward and Sherman Park neighborhoods to try to brainstorm ideas on how we can improve safety on the roads in our communities.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 15:13:39-04

MILWAUKEE — We asked people across Milwaukee — How can we change drivers' attitudes?

Each responded with unique ideas, but they all have shared the same experience - being on the road with reckless drivers.

Some said they see dangerous driving every single day. In fact, one woman had just escaped a crash.

"(I was) coming down Sherman and sitting at the light at Sherman and Center, and someone made another lane -- wouldn't wait for us to move through traffic," she explained.

That type of disregard — for anyone else on the road — is something Ahsa Williams-Houston says, sadly, she's seen the consequences of. Her loved one was involved in a serious crash.

"He was involved in an accident that cost somebody their life," she explained.

Williams-Houston wants to see less indifference on Milwaukee roads and more empathy.

"People think when they get in the car they're just driving for themselves. No, you gotta drive for everybody," she added.

We also met a pair of friends who were born and raised in Milwaukee. Over lunch, they considered how to change the city's driving culture.

"We came up with reduced rate bus fares on Fridays and Saturdays to encourage people to use public transportation," said Joe Schultz.

They believe fewer drivers will equal fewer accidents.

"And then we said decreased parking to encourage the use of public transportation, or use rideshare apps," added Tara Theissen.

Others were in favor of red light cameras to hold drivers accountable for bad behavior. But overwhelmingly, the people TMJ4 spoke with said it comes down to something very basic — respect.

And how to cultivate more respect on the roads? That's a question Milwaukee is still trying to answer.

