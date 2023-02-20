I-TEAM: Driver hits North Ave. concrete barrier, slapped with $8,400 in repairs

Watch this report Monday on TMJ4 News at 6:00

MILWAUKEE — It was supposed to be a normal drive home from work for Jenny Czubakowski. She works as a nurse and travels to people's homes to care for them.

“I had just seen a patient and left his house and thought I’d just take North Ave. home. I live right in Tosa,” said Czubakowski.

As she traveled west on North Ave., she got up to the bridge and noticed police lights on the eastbound side. Officers were helping another driver whose SUV was stuck on a concrete barrier.

“So I slowed down, slowed down completely, and I was almost up to the car and all of a sudden I hit something. I didn't know what I hit,” said Czubakowski.

According to Milwaukee police, Czubakowski hit another concrete barrier on the north side of the bridge.

“I couldn't see anything, and I slammed down, very hard, and all my airbags deployed,” said Czubakowski.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says these barriers have been in place since 2019 and have reflective signs so drivers can see them.

But Czubakowski told the I-Team, “There was snow piled up here and I did not see this cement wall at all. Nor was this reflector sign up.”

Czubakowski took out her phone and started taking pictures.

In those pictures taken Monday, Feb. 6 you can't see reflective signs on the barrier she hit.

“My husband ended up calling either Tuesday or Wednesday and said hey I've got a major complaint. You have these walls up, there's no warning,” said Czubakowski.

The I-Team reached out to DPW about why signs were not on the barrier. In an email, a spokesperson wrote: "If the signage gets removed, we will replace if we are aware. In this instance in 2023, the signs were reinstalled on 1/27 and again on 2/7."

In another email, we asked why signs had to be reinstalled twice in less than two weeks. DPW did not answer our question. Instead a spokesperson wrote, "...MPD is the better agency to speak on specific collisions and their circumstances."

For Czubakowski, that second reinstallation was one day too late.

Now, Czubakowski is without one of her family’s cars while it gets fixed.

“I put a claim into my insurance and took my car in. There's $8,400 in damage. I don't have coverage for a rental car so I'm paying $40 a day probably for another month. It's going to take about a month for my car to be fixed,” said Czubakowski.

Czubakowski's insurance agent already told her to expect to pay higher premiums for filing a claim.

“I do think the city should be somewhat responsible for it because there was no reflector here, no sign here, nothing,” said Czubakowski.

The I-Team sent pictures Czubakowski took from the night of her crash to DPW and asked if someone would like to comment.

A spokesperson sent a link where Czubakowski can file a claim.

The Milwaukee City Attorney's Office says if the city is found responsible for damages, money will be paid out.

If you are facing a similar situation you can file a claim by following this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip