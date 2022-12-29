I-Team: Community stakeholders discuss Project: Drive Safer

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 launched Project: Drive Safer in October 2022 with a goal to curb reckless driving and make streets safer.

The I-Team's Shaun Gallagher sat down with three stakeholders who are working to raise awareness about reckless driving and push for solutions: Mabel Lamb, Executive Director of the Sherman Park Community Association; Celia Jackson, volunteer; and Steve O’Connell, Sherman Park resident and chair of the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Task Force.



