Watch Now
NewsProject: Drive Safer

Actions

I-Team: Community stakeholders discuss Project: Drive Safer

TMJ4 launched Project: Drive Safer in October 2022 with a goal to curb reckless driving and make streets safer.
The I-Team's Shaun Gallagher sat down with three stakeholders who are working to raise awareness about reckless driving and push for solutions.
three shot roundtable.PNG
Posted at 6:36 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 19:49:24-05

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 launched Project: Drive Safer in October 2022 with a goal to curb reckless driving and make streets safer.

The I-Team's Shaun Gallagher sat down with three stakeholders who are working to raise awareness about reckless driving and push for solutions: Mabel Lamb, Executive Director of the Sherman Park Community Association; Celia Jackson, volunteer; and Steve O’Connell, Sherman Park resident and chair of the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Task Force.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safe driving resources:

Wisconsin Motorist's Handbook What is Vision Zero? Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month Resources for older drivers Become an organ and tissue donor
Project DriveSafer 1280x720.png

News

Send us your ideas and comments for Project: Drive Safer