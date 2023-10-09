How to win $5,000 in funding for a project to improve your neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Do you have a traffic calming project in your neighborhood that you'd like to tackle, but you need some funding to get it off the ground?

An upcoming grant competition could be the answer you're looking for... but you'll have to act quickly.

Milwaukee's Urban Spaceship Conference is around the corner — if you're not familiar, it's a day centered around urbanism, which is basically how cities are built, how we move around in them and what leaders are doing to make it safer, more equitable and accessible for everyone.

So let's get to what you're likely waiting for... how to win that money!

A grant, in the ballpark of $5,000, will be awarded to the best urban project pitch at this year's conference which is going to be held at Wheel and Sprocket in Bay View.

Organizers say this is the first ever grant competition and they're looking to support projects that will have a positive effect on the community.

"If you are that type of person who sees something that you want to change — even if it's something as small as building out a community-based parklet or repainting a crosswalk to make it safer to cross the street, we're looking for projects like that, that really improve day to day lives of people in the community," said Rita Demerit with NEWaukee.

Click here for the application information. The deadline to submit a proposal for this grant competition is October 10th. Four finalists will be selected to pitch their idea in front of an audience at the November conference.

