How to sign up for I-43 overnight closure alerts

GRAFTON, Wis. — Throughout the week, I-43's North-South Project has seen overnight closures as crews with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation work on the 14-mile construction project between the cities of Glendale and Grafton.

This week, the overnight closures along I-43 are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with a long-term closure expected at the I-43 SB exit to Good Hope Road.

On Mondays, WisDot sends out construction alerts to inform the public of overnight closures throughout the week.

To sign up for those alerts, click here.

