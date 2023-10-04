How to sign up for I-43 overnight closure alerts

Watch Now
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 13:25:08-04

GRAFTON, Wis. — Throughout the week, I-43's North-South Project has seen overnight closures as crews with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation work on the 14-mile construction project between the cities of Glendale and Grafton.

This week, the overnight closures along I-43 are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with a long-term closure expected at the I-43 SB exit to Good Hope Road.

On Mondays, WisDot sends out construction alerts to inform the public of overnight closures throughout the week.

To sign up for those alerts, click here.

