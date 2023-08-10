Watch Now
How should Milwaukee County use $1+ million to improve our roads?

Milwaukee County leaders are holding a Safe Streets Road Show to hear from all community members. Two took place on Wednesday, one in Oak Creek and one at Kosciuszko Park on the south side.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Aug 09, 2023
MILWAUKEE — To Project: Drive Safer, our year-long commitment to making your street safer.

Two took place on Wednesday alone, including in Oak Creek and Kosciuszko Park on the south side.

Milwaukee County received more than $1 million in federal and state grants to make our roads safer. In order to use that money, they have to hear from community members first.

Many showed up on the south side, to bring solutions to safety issues they believe is on National, Oklahoma, and Greenfield avenues.

Sebastian Becerra recommended, "Reducing speed limits on certain streets maybe 45 to 40 miles per hour, and 35 to 30 miles per hour."

Click here to see the list of upcoming events:

8/10/23 2 p.m. - Whitefish Bay Public Library

8/18/23 1 p.m. - Friendship Circle Cafe & Bakery, Fox Point

8/18/23 5 p.m. - West Milwaukee Intermediate School

*Spanish-Speaking Event* 8/24/23 6 p.m. - Sacred Heart Center, 1545 Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee

