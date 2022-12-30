How do we stop Milwaukee's reckless driving problem? Neighbors share their perspectives

MILWAUKEE — Project: Drive Safer is TMJ4's year-long commitment to combating reckless driving. Since launching in October of 2022, we've heard from community stakeholders, victims, elected officials, and organizations about the issues and potential solutions that are being explored.

As we near the end of 2022, we wanted to ask our neighbors for their perspectives.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins grabbed a poster board and wrote the question "How do we solve Milwaukee's reckless driving problems?"

He then went out into the community and heard from several different residents who stopped to talk with him.

"That is the best thing you can have out here," said Bayshaun Hunter, a Milwaukee resident who said she experiences reckless driving on Milwaukee streets every time she is out and about. "Cars jumping all in front of you, cars swerving in the middle of the street, running red lights, always speeding all the time. Slow down, have some respect."

Slowing down and driving sober were two topics several people we spoke with mentioned.

"Most drivers don't really pay attention. Either they're on the phone or some other relative issue that they might have," said Anthony Nwokolo, another Milwaukee resident. "Watch out for the next driver and also pay attention to the next driver too."

Being defensive on the roads was brought up by many.

"Being a defensive driver, you can't really control what other people are doing so as long as you're driving how you need to be, I think that's how we stop it," said Milwaukee resident Dorianna Jackson.

Many admit finding the solution isn't an easy task.

"They driving with no license, it don't matter if you take the license or not," said a resident we spoke with named Jennifer.

"I'll tell you the truth. I really don't know how you stop it but I sure wish I did," said Jeannie Saffold.

From engineering to education to enforcement, there are plenty of options when looking for someone or something to blame. Saffold said sometimes we just have to look in the mirror.

"Not necessarily the police because they can't be everywhere," she said. "Each person has to think about what they're doing and what they're doing to other people, other families."

Many of Milwaukee's neighbors believe that moment of self-reflection could have the biggest impact of all.

"Just slow down a bit. Slow down. We got kids, we got a lot of stuff, so we need to make it to where we need to go in order to survive, right" said Jackson.

Share your ideas for potential solutions at ProjectDriveSafer.com

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip