Green lights on snow plows to increase visibility, safety on roads

A new feature on snowplows to enhance safety for drivers and the public is spreading throughout the state.

Last year, Wisconsin lawmakers passed a law for the use of green flashing lights on county and highway municipal maintenance vehicles.

The Washington County Highway Department had been waiting for approval and began outfitting their trucks last summer.

Green lights on trucks 3

"Mainly, it's to offer more contrast, more visibility in low light conditions, like whiteout snow, or fog, or even if there's bright sunlight on the horizon. The green should hopefully offer a little more contrast than an amber," said Josh Glass, Assistant Highway Commissioner for Washington County.

Washington County now has them on five trucks and is adding more to other vehicles.

"We're still gathering a lot of feedback on it," said Glass. "We're seeing how our crews are monitoring each other out there, seeing what they can see during a snowstorm as well as other weather conditions."

Green lights on trucks 1

So far, Glass said he believes they've been effective.

According to the Wisconsin County Highway Association, nearly half the counties in the state have started to use green lights. Municipalities are also introducing them.

Green lights on trucks 2

Glass said like anything new, there's an adjustment period, but he doesn't see these going away.

"Just don't confuse them with a green light at a stop-and-go light. That's a solid color. These are flashing lights. They don't mean go faster around our trucks. They're meant to be a safety measure to make ourselves more visible," said Glass.

