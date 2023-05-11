Great-grandmother of teen hurt in stolen Kia crash says he's breathing on his own again

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the suspects running from this crash after a stolen Kia they were in slammed into the back of a bus.

Ring door camera footage captured one of the teens screaming out, “We can’t leave him!”

The teen they were likely talking about, was dangling unconscious from the vehicle by his knees after the crash May 1. We spoke to that injured teen’s great-grandmother on his condition now. We did not name her to protect the identity of the 15-year-old hospitalized. She said he is off his breathing tube, awake and talking.

Footage of the reckless driving crash is hard to watch, but it is even harder for the family of the teen hurt in all of this, who held on to faith. She says God was looking over him, “Because I saw what the car was doing, he had to be watching over him.”

We blurred video of the teen hanging out the front seat window of the stolen Kia, after it slammed into the back of a bus outside Morse Middle School. His great-grandmother says, “He’s off all the tubes now. He’s trying to walk, he wanna walk but they don’t want him to walk.”

Court records against two of the teens charged so far in this crash show the teen hurt in this crash ‘sustained a crushed skull fractured arm and brain bleed that required surgery.’

“I didn’t think he’d be here now,” she said, “but thank God. God is good.”

All of the teens took off after the crash while her great-grandson lay unconscious. You can hear from door camera video, one of the suspects yelling as they took off from the scene, “We can’t leave him!”

After the crash, a witness says the 14-year-old driver behind the wheel also tried to drag him away from the scene. A Good Samaritan told police she yelled at him, ‘What are you doing? We can’t move him!’ Then the suspect ran away.

“I think it's good that they didn’t try to move him because you know when you move them, that is worse sometimes,” said the teen’s great-grandmother.

She hopes he gets better and with all that he’s facing now, that he will not face more in court. “Y’all might think I’m just saying this, but he was a good boy. I don’t know what happened," the great-grandmother said.

Milwaukee Police say people were in that stolen vehicle at the time of the crash. All but one have been caught. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle have been charged in this crash as juveniles. Milwaukee police say two others were arrested.

