From the court to the road: Cream Skills Basketball Association tackles reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The Cream Skills Basketball Association is helping its players stay on the road to success by staying safe on the road.

The pro-style summer basketball league was started by Nigel Harvey. It aims to teach kids not just about basketball, but about life skills and financial literacy.

Their last training camp of the year on Tuesday focused on reckless driving.

“If you want to get to that level, you have to have your head right. You have to make the right and responsible choices like don’t reckless drive,” Harvey said.

First responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) were invited to speak to some of the players. As the first people on the scene of reckless driving incidents, they shared some of their traumatic stories and experiences.

“We’ve seen the other side. We’re the first people that show up with the cops and cut the cars to get people out. It’s unfortunate. We’ve seen people lose their life,” MFD Captain Lorenzo Williams said.

The number one draft pick for the league, Jerry Moore, was in attendance. He said it was eye-opening to hear from the people who respond to reckless driving.

“I don’t want to be in a bad spot five years from now because I was in a car crash,” Moore said. “This helped me understand how to get the opportunities that I want, and how to stay away from things that will hinder me.”

Captain Williams encouraged the players to put the phone down while driving, leave early, and follow the rules of the road. He hopes their conversation can prevent reckless driving and accidents from happening.

“Since the pandemic, the behavior has changed in our city where getting the right to drive isn’t a privilege anymore,” Harvey explained. “I have tons of youth in my league. I want to make sure they’re aware that cars can kill.”

While the league’s summer season is over, Harvey hopes to continue this type of education year-round through a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools. To learn more, you can visit CreamSkillsInc.org.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip