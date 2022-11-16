Former transit driver warns about the dangers of illegal right turns in front of buses

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Making a right turn in front of a bus stopped at an intersection is illegal and as a former transit bus driver, Robert Williams said it's something he would see every day.

"A lot of people don’t pay attention. They are concerned about where they are going, they don’t think 'is someone going to be walking if I make that turn,'" said Williams.

Robert previously worked for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the City of Chicago. He said his concern when his passengers are getting on and off the bus was always other drivers out on the roads. Williams said he has even almost been hit by a driver making that illegal turn.

"There was one time I was walking across the street and a car came from around a bus and almost hit me," said Williams

On the back of MCTS buses are warning signs reminding drivers that making a right turn in front of a bus stopped at an intersection is illegal. Robert said he hopes by sharing his experience, it will make others think twice before making that dangerous turn.

"Please stop doing that before you hurt somebody," said Williams.

346.075 Overtaking certain vehicles and devices.

(1) The operator of a motor vehicle overtaking a bicycle, electric scooter, or electric personal assistive mobility device proceeding in the same direction shall exercise due care, leaving a safe distance, but in no case less than 3 feet clearance when passing the bicycle, electric scooter, or electric personal assistive mobility device, and shall maintain clearance until safely past the overtaken bicycle, electric scooter, or electric personal assistive mobility device. (2) Except as provided in s. 346.48, if the operator of a motor vehicle overtakes a motor bus which is stopped at an intersection on the right side of the roadway and is receiving or discharging passengers, the operator shall pass at a safe distance to the left of the motor bus and shall not turn to the right in front of the motor bus at that intersection.

The current fine for this violation is $124.00 and 3 points. It is illegal for a vehicle to make a right hand turn in front of a motorbus when stopped at an intersection. Milwaukee County Transit buses have warning signs placarded on the lower left rear of their buses to remind drivers of the infraction, which may cause harm to discharging passengers.

