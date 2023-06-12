Flock license plate readers help police find stolen vehicles in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies across southeast Wisconsin are using Flock license plate recognition cameras to find stolen vehicles and crack down on crimes across the area.

According to Milwaukee Police, there are approximately 25 cameras in the city.

The cameras scan every license plate on every vehicle that passes and then automatically compare plates to information in national and local crime databases. If your vehicle is wanted, law enforcement is notified of your whereabouts via an alert.

"Flock safety cameras don't measure speed, they're not for traffic or parking violations, they're certainly not for tolls. They're strictly for crime-fighting purposes," said Holly Beilin, spokesperson for Flock Safety.

When asked what her response would be if told the cameras seem invasive or "Big Brother," Holly said the company balances two important qualifications.

"Improving public safety while also protecting personal liberties like personal privacy," she said.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked drivers near Milwaukee's Bradford Beach what they thought of the tools. The concept was met with mixed reactions.

"I didn't even know it was there to begin with, but I'm glad it's there," said driver Olga Deligiannis.

"I think I feel more uncomfortable because I wasn't aware of it," said Duanna Barnes, another driver.

Holly points out that the data collected is objective.

"​​It's not facial recognition, there's nothing with people itself. You can't search the system by the gender or the race or anything like that of people. It's just vehicles and plates, which as we know license plates are actually owned by the state," she said.

Holly also said the cameras help to solve thousands of crimes nationwide each week.

"What we know about stolen vehicles and vehicles involved in committing a crime, which about 70 percent of crimes are committed with the aid of a vehicle, is that very often times its not just that single crime. It's folks stealing a vehicle to commit another crime," Holly said.

The cameras also help police take things like illegal drugs and guns off the street and help cut down, or even prevent police chases.

"With the flock safety cameras, police understand they may not have to pursue that vehicle because they'll be alerted when it passes a camera and they'll be able to safely apprehend that vehicle and that suspect," said Holly.

For some drivers like Monica Williams, when it comes down to cutting down on reckless driving and crime, cameras and enforcement are no big deal. Instead, she said we should all focus on the behavior of each other.

"I want to see more action in the people. In the citizens that actually walk the ground every day," said Williams.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip