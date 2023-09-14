Dropping residential speed limits in Milwaukee: ARPA money still hasn't been used

MILWAUKEE — More than $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding (or ARPA) was set aside in 2021 to drop residential speed limits in Milwaukee. Two years later, that still hasn't happened.

$500,000 from that original pot was used on speed humps and the city's department of public works used the remaining $700,000 to hire a consultant, CMR Ignite. The agency is getting ready to launch a public campaign, encouraging drivers to slow down.

In this morning's Project Drive Safer report, our year-long effort to curb reckless driving, Andrea Albers looks into how that money was spent instead.

