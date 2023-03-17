Driving instructors share what it takes to become qualified to teach Driver's Education

MILWAUKEE — During TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer Town Hall on Monday, several community members asked what it takes to become a Driver's Education teacher.

We asked local instructors for their insight and learned that there's a bunch of training and qualification necessary to get the job.

"First thing you got to do is pass the permit test at the DMV, pass the written test, pass the 50 question driving instructors test and then they set up an instructors road test where we have to do parallel parking, wide turn, backing up, hill parking and emergency stop," said Stevie Davis, a driving instructor with nearly 20 years of experience. He works at Easy Method Driving School in Milwaukee. "​​We have to go on the highway, we got to do lane changes, come back and do the other side with lane changes, and we have to know 20 parts inside the car and what their function is."

He tells TMJ4 News that the process to become an instructor is set up by the state's Department of Transportation (DOT). Jodie Donabar, with MPS Drive, has gone through the training too.

"It is a 40-hour training but then they also have to pass a test and they have to do behind-the-wheel and pass that in order to get their license to teach," said Donabar.

Some instructors can also take college credits in Drivers Education to be qualified or can be qualified through training offered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

After the initial qualification, the training doesn't stop.

"​​There is a yearly training to give them updates to keep them in the field, know the rules of the road, if anything changes then they have to be up to date on that," said Donabar.

Mr. Davis said there's an annual physical too. There are also bi-annual seminars that instructors attend.

"Every two years we have to do a four-hour seminar to get our license renewed," said Davis.

Beyond what's required, driving instructors need to be relatable and relevant to their students.

"They train us on certain things and I have actually self-educated myself on some things to get better at my job and what I do," said Davis.

For example, Davis teaches his students about defensive driving techniques and about their rights, should they be pulled over by police.

"​​It's one thing to teach somebody how to drive but it's another thing to teach them how to drive and survive," said Davis.

It is an important job and a career that offers you a chance to create safer roads for all.

