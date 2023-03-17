California woman arrested after leading state patrol on a chase with four children in the car

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 33-year-old California woman was arrested Thursday night after she led Wisconsin State Patrol on a chase, while she had four children in the vehicle.

The pursuit began around 8:01 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle for equipment violations. The woman refused to stop and fled westbound on I-94 near Moorland Road.

State troopers said the woman exited I-94 on Barker Road and headed north to Bluemound Road, and then east. She then turned around and headed back towards the interstate.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department deployed tire deflation devices near the Milwaukee/Waukesha County line. The women exited at 70th Street and headed north to Wisconsin Ave where a trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, ending the pursuit.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the woman is now being charged with Felony Fleeing, Reckless Driving- Endangering Safety, Operating Without a Valid License – 2nd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Red Traffic Signal, Violation of Child Safety Restraint, and an extraditable Felony Warrant from Minnesota.

Officials discovered she had four kids in her vehicle, so Child Protective Services responded to the scene to assist. No officers or occupants were injured during the pursuit.

