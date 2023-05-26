Watch Now
'Brady Street Beach' returns to help calm traffic during the Summer months

Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said the area is about re-imagining public safety in a fun, enjoyable and easily accessible way.
MILWAUKEE — A popular summer hangout spot is opening this Memorial Day weekend on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

"As soon as Brady Street Beach opens, that's the pinnacle," said Chris Bergman, Art Director at Nomad World Pub. He was one of several people helping to get the space area ready on Friday. "We've gotten a lot of really great feedback from this space."

It's not a real beach. Instead, the area, between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady, blocks Warren Avenue near Brady Street to through traffic, while also offering people a place to sit down and hang out in a vacation-like atmosphere.

It's a concept that began back in 2020 during the pandemic and has helped bring neighbors and visitors together in a safe place for three summers now.

"People like to hang out here because it is a safe space to come and hang out and not worry about the crazy cars going down the street," said Bergman.

Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said the area is about re-imagining public safety in a fun, enjoyable and easily accessible way.

"It has been, historically, a really dangerous complicated intersection and now anyone can just walk around here, enjoy themselves and they don't really need to worry about that," said Brostoff.

Brostoff said more of these types of areas will soon be visible all throughout the community, helping to make Milwaukee safer for pedestrians.

"We definitely want to have more pedestrianized plazas and areas in the city that can enjoy spaces like this and I think we will," said Brostoff.

A traffic-calming effort that signals the start of summer in Milwaukee.

"It's like summer has officially started at that point," said Bergman.

