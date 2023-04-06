As car ownership and costs rise, public transportation becomes a more affordable, convenient option for some

MILWAUKEE — This week marks six months since TMJ4 launched 'Project Drive Safer', our year-long effort to curb reckless driving. The I-Team's now taking a look at how riding public transportation can help get more reckless drivers off the road and if it's more cost effective for folks.

Birds chirping, sun beams peaking through tops of homes and the screeching of tires. Sights and sounds Margaret Hart experiences every morning as she heads into work.

For years now, Hart's had no problem navigating the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), while still owning a car and splitting that cost with her mom. However, last year, things changed for Hart.

"I got t-boned on Moorland Road, and I gave up my car, again. I took the payout and I got a bus pass," Hart explained.

Hart said she feels much safer riding the bus than driving on Milwaukee's roads, but she said she's also saving more money than she could've imagined.

"Just in gas alone, I'm gonna guess about three grand. I had to pay for new tires, I had to pay for maintenance, I had to pay for wear and tear," Hart said.

According to AAA, in 2021 on average, Wisconsinites were spending $9,600 per year for one car. That includes gas, monthly car payments and maintenance. In 2022, that number jumped to an average of $10,700. AAA attributes that rising cost to increased fuel prices and cars getting more expensive.

"Driver assistance features, safety features, infotainment systems, different things that are being built into the vehicles, that just pushes the cost up," Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs, said.

For Hart, the cost savings of public transit is worth it.

"How much are you spending a month on public transportation," I-Team's Jenna Rae asked.

"When I get a full bus card, which is unlimited rides, that's about $72. Otherwise, right now, I'm spending between $20-$30," Hart answered.

For others, it's about convenience.

"People are willing to pay for the flexibility of, you know, being able to leave when they need to, being able to make detours along their route to and from work if they need to," Jarmusz added.

There are ways to make your commute cheaper if you're driving. AAA recommends staying within the speed limit, especially on the highway. This can increase your fuel efficiency. On city streets, slow down, try coasting up to red lights, and don't accelerate too fast once the light turns green. Overall, driving more conservatively can help lower your gas cost and increase safety.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip