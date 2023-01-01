Watch Now

Adopt a Driver

Safe driving resources:

Wisconsin Motorist's Handbook What is Vision Zero? Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month Resources for older drivers Become an organ and tissue donor
Project DriveSafer 1280x720.png

News

Send us your ideas and comments for Project: Drive Safer
Screen Shot 2023-04-03 at 4.14.51 PM.png

Track monthly citation and crash data