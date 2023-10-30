AARP Wisconsin partners with Amani residents to bring traffic calming circle to dangerous intersection

MILWAUKEE — A new traffic calming circle was installed near 25th and Locust in Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood on Monday.

Neighbors say the change comes after months of advocating for something to be done to deter reckless drivers.

"I am happy, happy, joy, joy," said Barbara Smith, who said she has lived in the Amani neighborhood for two decades. "This has been an ongoing fight. An ongoing conversation to get something done."

Smith said she and her neighbors have been reaching out to elected officials for months asking for something to be done but have had no success.

"We've had those conversations, we've even pointed it out but, again, to no avail," she said.

Neighbors say reckless drivers speed through that part of the Amani neighborhood every day.

According to the Wisconsin Community Maps database, two pedestrians have been hit and injured in this area in the past year. One of those crashes, in October of last year, was witnessed by Amber Miller with AARP Wisconsin.

"That (crash) to me, someone who has never seen that before, was life changing, but in the Amani neighborhood they have seen that before and enough is enough so we took action," said Miller.

That's why AARP decided to step in and conduct a traffic study and invest roughly $4,000 to have this traffic calming tool installed.

"Its really a huge step in the right direction for us to make this neighborhood a safer and better place for the residents that live in this community," said Maricha Harris, Executive Director of Milwaukee's Dominican Center. "No one should have to worry about crossing the street with their children, crossing the street in a wheelchair, biking, scootering, whatever mode of transportation you're in - you shouldn't have to worry about cars and crossing the street."

A change leaving drivers no option but to slow down. Change led by neighbors.

"There is nothing that important or that urgent where you need to drive as if you're out on the interstate. These are residential streets. Take your time," said Smith.

