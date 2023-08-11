AAA: More drivers are admitting to blowing red lights they could've stopped for

MILWAUKEE — National Stop on Red Week is Aug. 6-12 and the latest data from AAA suggests red light running is a dangerous driving behavior that is on the rise.

"I don't run red lights. I come to a complete stop. Because I drive very cautiously and people say I drive like Ms. Daisy," said Tomeka Jones-Kimber, a driver in Milwaukee who says she sees drivers run red lights every day in the city.

Researchers at AAA say data shows the problem is getting worse.

"(Drivers) overwhelmingly will say yes that is a dangerous behavior but unfortunately far too many of them still engage in that behavior on a frequent enough basis," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA spokesman.

Jarmusz said the latest data from AAA's 2021 Traffic Safety Culture Index shows a 10% increase in people admitting they have gone through a red light that they probably could have stopped for. He points to other dangerous behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving, as possible contributing factors.

"It probably stems from people who are coming up on the light too quickly, they don't see it change in time or they're driving too fast to feel like they can stop in time and so they make the snap decision that it may be better to go through instead of hitting the breaks and having the driver behind them rear-end them," said Jarmusz.

Here at home, according to the Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit, there have been 443 traffic signs and light citations issued so far in 2023.

Jarmusz said over 25% of all crashes that happen at signaled intersections are the result of someone going through a red light.

It's why Jones-Kimber said she is particularly cautious on the road.

"There's nothing that serious where you have to be in such a hurry to where you're risking your life and the life of others," said Jones-Kimber. "I think people just need to slow down and think about what they're doing and the consequences that can happen after that."

This a reminder to slow down, drop distractions and drive defensively.

