A Franklin driver decides to put themselves through driver's education classes as an adult

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin driver proves you do not need to be in high school to take driver’s education classes. Case Zeleski decided to finish their behind their wheel training as an adult.

Case is out on their final lesson with their driver's education teacher from Arcade Drivers School. At 28 years old, Case wants to get a driver's license for the first time. Case grew up in Milwaukee County and graduated high school in 2013. At that time families had to pay out of pocket for driver's education.

"Unfortunately, I grew up impoverished. My parents couldn't put me through lessons. It was very expensive for them,” said Case.

So Case did not get a driver's license as a teenager and instead relied on others for rides. And Case is not alone in waiting to get a license.

Data from the Federal Highway Administration analyzed by Green Car Congress found across the country, not as many people are getting their license at a young age anymore. In the 1980s, around 80 percent of 18-year-olds had their license. By 2018, that number dropped to 61 percent. The most Americans, 90 percent, have their license at ages 35-40.

Since Case is over 18 years old, they could just go to the DMV and apply for a driver’s license. But Case decided to go through driver’s ed.

"I already knew I would be a danger to the road, so I needed someone who actually knew what they were doing. The ins and outs of the driving test and doing it correctly and I was not just going in blind,” said Case.

Case's advice for any other adults out there thinking about getting their license, there is nothing wrong with going through driver's education courses.

“Don't be embarrassed. Everybody has their own stages in life,” said Case. "It's honestly, everybody needs to learn at some point."

Case finished their behind-the-wheel training, but is not ready to take the test just yet.

When data analysts at Statista tried to pinpoint why people are waiting longer to get their license, they couldn't find just one reason. People cited everything from tougher requirements for younger drivers to the increased availability of things like ridesharing apps.

