37% of police chases in 2022 resulted in an arrest, MPD data shows

There was a total of 1,044 pursuits in 2022.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 10:10:34-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department arrested suspects in 37% of its police chases in 2022.

MPD shared data with TMJ4 News, breaking down the number of police pursuits last year and how many resulted in an arrest.

According to that data, Milwaukee Police were involved in 391 pursuits in 2022 that resulted in at least one person being arrested. However, in the same year, MPD was involved in 653 pursuits that had to be terminated.

Typically, pursuits are terminated when speeds or other conditions create a dangerous environment for officers, the public, or both.

These totals show that of 1044 pursuits, 39% resulted in arrests.

The Milwaukee Police Department also released data from the first half of January 2023. From Jan. 1-17, Milwaukee police were involved in 63 pursuits. That's 6% of the total pursuits from last year, in just half a month.

Forty of those 2023 pursuits were terminated, while the other 23 resulted in an arrest.

