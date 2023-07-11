16-year-old hit by a reckless driver takes part in Urban League pilot program for driver's ed

Watch this report on Tuesday on TMJ4 News at 6:00

MILWAUKEE — A new driver’s education class is being tested out in Milwaukee at almost no cost for students under 18 years old. The Greater Milwaukee Urban League began the pilot class this week.

TMJ4 Driver's education instructor at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League's new driver's education class.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League has been educating adults who want to get their driver's licenses for more than a decade. But for the first time it is offering a free or low-cost driver's education class for 15 to 17-year-olds, and how much you pay depends on your family's income.

“I feel kind of honored. I'm really happy about this,” said Aniya Stroyer, who is 16 years old and taking the class. “We would have to wait a very long time for me to get my permit.”

TMJ4 Aniya Stroyer who is 16-years-old and taking the new driver's education class at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

She says she is nervous about driving on Milwaukee streets. Stroyer wanted to take a class after her family was hit by a reckless driver last summer.

"I'm really scared to be on the road,” said Stroyer. "My stepdad was in the front, driving. We were at a stop light and I turn my head for a second and there is this red car zooming down the street."

Stroyer says her stepdad and mom were badly hurt in the crash. Her mom has been pushing to make sure Stroyer goes through a driver's program.

TMJ4 The Greater Milwaukee Urban League is testing a new free or low-cost driver's education class for 15 to 17 year-olds.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League's president and CEO Eve Hall says since Wisconsin stopped funding driver's ed in schools decades ago, there are limited options for students.

"In the state, according to the research, there is enough money to support 15,000 students getting free driver's education - but you have over 200,000 high schoolers out there. So we are speaking about what funding is out there to support students in public education for driver's ed, it is a small percentage."

Hall says that leaves many students with only the option of private driver's education, which she says costs around $400 to $500, which is a price point many families can't afford. That is why the Urban League is trying to fill that gap with this new class.

TMJ4 Eve Hall, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League's president and CEO talks about a new driver's education program.

“This is really a pilot. We already see the excitement. We already have individuals that are interested in joining us,” said Hall. “We know that being able to drive and learning the right way is critical, especially in today's environment with so much reckless driving.”

Stroyer and many other students in the class could get their driver's licenses as early as this fall.

This class is a pilot program for the Urban League. They would like to hold more driver's ed classes for 15 to 17-year-olds in the future, but right now they don't have the funding for it.

