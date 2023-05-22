14-year-old girl killed in rollover crash on I-794 identified

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the girl who died in a high speed crash on Sunday morning as 14-year-old Zamari Spadaro.

Spadaro's mom tells TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that she was a student at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa. She was a lover of volleyball, had a goofy personality, and was very passionate and loving toward other people.

Police say Spadaro was one of four people in the car being driven by a 17-year-old girl, who authorities suspect was driving while intoxicated.

Submitted 14-year-old Zamari Spadaro

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said St. Francis Police clocked the vehicle going more than 110 MPH before the crash occurred.

The crash also injured two other passengers, who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I heard a bang, like an explosion," said Jim Wojciechowski who lives near the crash scene. "I got down there and I could just see the bottom of the car, the wheels sticking up from the brush."

He said crashes at the curve near I-794 and Pennsylvania are not rare.

In the past year, Wisconsin Community Maps shows there have been at least three crashes in that area resulting in death or injury in the past year. Several more have been reported to cause property damage.

"Once you go over the edge, you're almost certainly going to roll," said Wojciechowski.

Based on the information coming from the police, Wojciechowski said he believes this crash was caused by reckless driving, but he still believes some changes could be made to make the bend in the road safer.

"They need to put a great big guardrail to just stop that," he said.

From engineering to enforcement, Wojciechowski says he thinks there are ways to prevent future tragedies.

"It's a very dangerous corner. There should maybe be signage up the road saying that," he said.

He also believes there should be additional enforcement to catch speeders in the area. But, at the end of the day, if what the law enforcement investigation is finding is true, tragedy may have been inevitable Sunday morning.

"If she wouldn't have gotten killed there, it probably would've happened down the road somewhere at 110 miles per hour," said Wojciechowski.

A deadly crash; Perhaps the harshest penalty for reckless driving.

